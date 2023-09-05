Ex Lincolnshire PC Shaun Wheeler jailed for 'appalling abuse of power'
- Published
A former police officer who had sex with a woman he met after she reported being abused by her ex has been jailed for his "appalling abuse of power".
Former Lincolnshire Police PC Shaun Wheeler, 56, sent more than 3,000 messages to the woman and struck up an intimate relationship with her.
A court heard the pair had sex when Wheeler went to her home address while on duty to take a police statement.
He admitted misconduct in a public office and was jailed for 20 months.
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), which investigated Wheeler, said further sexual contact took place when the officer went back to take a vulnerability statement from the woman, who had reported she was being harassed by her abusive ex-partner.
The relationship continued for several weeks during which the woman disclosed she was having suicidal thoughts.
'Emotional scars'
Afterwards, the IOPC said Wheeler, who was based at Boston, sent her explicit videos and pictures of himself.
In a statement given to Nottingham Crown Court about the impact on her life, the woman said: "I was taken advantage of and now all I am left with are these emotional scars."
She added: "I used to feel safe seeing a police officer but I never think that now. He used me for his own sexual gain when he should have been in a role protecting people."
The IOPC said Wheeler also sent sent sexually inappropriate messages to another woman he met while on duty.
In addition, while he was suspended from the force, he volunteered at a mental health support group for young adults and was alleged to have been sending a vulnerable woman in the group sexual messages.
Wheeler, who resigned from the force in 2019, admitted two counts of misconduct in a public office.
Deputy Chief Constable of Lincolnshire Police, Julia Debenham, said his actions "go against everything the police stands for."
She added: "He is a disgrace to the uniform."
IOPC regional director Derrick Campbell said: "This appalling case involved the most serious abuse of power for sexual gain by then PC Wheeler."
