Train delays after car hits Lincolnshire level crossing
Published
Rail services have been delayed after a car crashed into the barriers at a level crossing in Lincolnshire.
The crash happened between Sleaford and Spalding and disrupted trains on the Peterborough/Lincoln/Doncaster line.
National Rail said services had resumed though trains were running at a reduced speed. Network Rail has a team on site to restore the level crossing and remove the barriers.
British Transport and Lincolnshire Police have been contacted for comment.
East Midlands Railway, which operates services on the line, said it expected the issue to be resolved by 19:00 BST.
