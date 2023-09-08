How did Britain get addicted to cheap chicken?
- Published
My phone pings and it's another link to hours of undercovering filming.
This will be the third night in a row I'm sat at my desk, coffee in hand, scrolling through footage.
After 10 years as a rural affairs correspondent, I'm familiar with being sent secretly-filmed videos from inside farms.
But the volume I'm getting is new. As is the nature. In the past, pictures would only highlight illegality or the abuse of animals. Now it's showing common practices, which are legal.
They all tell the same story, overcrowded poultry sheds, deformed limbs and a high mortality rate.
We think it's the right time to tell the story of how the UK became addicted to cheap chicken.
Why does the UK love chicken?
'Cheap' is a subjective label, but there's no denying that depending on where you shop, the price of a chicken is roughly the same as a takeaway coffee, making the meat a popular staple for many households.
According to data from the Department of Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra), we produce 90 million of them a month as a country, and the demand is going to dictate what our supply chain looks like.
It is also said to be a healthier alternative to red meat, which studies have found can increase the risk of cancer.
According to a report by the Eating Better Alliance, which comprises organisations including the RSPCA, WWF and Friends of the Earth, poultry overtook red meat sales for the first time in 2017. It now accounts for more than 50% of overall meat consumption.
What are 'Frankenchickens'?
'Frankenchickens' is a term coined by animal welfare campaigners to describe genetically-selected, fast-growing breeds.
According to Kate Parkes, a poultry expert at the RSPCA, the standard organic chicken grows to 'slaughter weight' in 81 days. This compares with just 35 days for the fast-growing breeds.
Ms Parkes said the most commonly used fast-growing breed is the Ross 308.
According to the Eating Better Alliance, 850 million chickens are reared for meat in the UK each year. Of those, 95% are said to be reared in intensive indoor units.
Why are some people against 'Frankenchickens'?
Ms Parkes said these breeds are selected to grow "very, very quickly". As a result, she said, birds suffer from "a number of health and welfare conditions", such as lameness and leg blistering.
Describing the issue as "a massive problem", she said these birds can "potentially suffer from heart attacks".
"They generally spend most of their time either sitting or eating," she told us. "It's not much of a life, really."
Ms Parkes conceded that in the UK most broiler chickens - those reared specifically for meat production - are given access to "some kind of enrichment", for example perching or something to peck at.
But she added they are bred in "high stocking densities", meaning they are unable to "move freely to flap their wings" or show "natural behaviours".
It's not just the RSPCA that has concerns. Campaign groups such as The Humane League UK and Open Cages have also condemned the use of fast-growing breeds to satisfy consumer demand.
In August, Open Cages said it secretly collected footage at three farms in Lincolnshire showing chickens in poor health between August and November 2022.
It claimed the pictures and videos showed deformed, injured and filthy birds. One of the farms told us that it had healthy, well-cared for birds, had been independently audited for welfare compliance three times in 14 months and complied with all legal standards.
TV naturalist Chris Packham has added to calls for an end to the practice he called "cruel beyond belief".
What do farmers say?
BBC Look North was granted exclusive access to a 'Frankenchicken' business in Yorkshire.
Fearing reprisals from extremists, the farmer - who we are only naming as Will - agreed to talk to us on condition that we did not share the name of the family-run farm or its exact location.
Showing us around his sheds, Will - who used the term 'Frankenchicken' himself - clearly wanted to show the farmers' side.
He told us: "I only want my birds to be healthy and happy. I've done this for 20 years, 365 days a year, I could not - without doubt - work in an industry where I thought the animals I was producing were suffering."
Will explained there were 37,000 chickens on his farm. All were 13 days old and weighed roughly half a kilo, he said. When they are 35 days old and 2.2 kilos, they will be slaughtered.
None of the secretly-filmed footage seen by the BBC was recorded on Will's premises. He told us he was aware of the footage but felt it did not represent the industry as a whole.
He said he was constantly "evolving and improving" welfare standards but felt "the majority of farms are adhering to all the rules".
Will added: "We are growing healthy chickens."
Challenged on his decision to rear 'Frankenchickens' and not free-range chickens, Will replied: "It's consumer demand that drives what we grow in the sheds."
He said if more people wanted free-range chickens he "wouldn't have any problems moving towards that system".
But Will said the industry is market-led and "we are being told to produce a standard bird."
Will added that farmers are "price-takers, not price-makers", with supermarkets and processors setting the prices.
He thought demand for cheap chicken was "being driven by the cost of living crisis".
Is it legal?
Yes. There is no suggestion producers are breaking the law. That said, there have been moves to put a stop to the practice.
Animal welfare campaigners had claimed the genetically-selected breeds suffered serious health problems.
The court assessed claims the government had misinterpreted welfare regulations in allowing farming of these chickens.
The judge dismissed the case.
What is the government's stance?
In a statement, Defra said it welcomed the High Court ruling, adding it showed the government "does not maintain unlawful policies or practices with regards to the keeping of fast-growing breeds of meat chickens for production".
It went on to say all farm animals are protected by "robust animal health and welfare legislation".
The Welfare of Farmed Animals (England) Regulations 2007 sets down detailed requirements on how farmed livestock, including meat chickens, should be kept, it said.
Any signs of changing?
Possibly. In June, The Humane League UK filed an appeal against the High Court ruling. That appeal is due to be heard imminently.
Sean Gifford, the charity's managing director, asserted its "determination to fight for a better world for chickens is unyielding".
He said: "We think the court has made errors in its judgement, from failing to see the overwhelming scientific consensus that fast growing breeds of chicken suffer greatly, to suggesting widespread illness among Frankenchickens is lawful if only a few individuals in a flock remain healthy.
"We believe that this is not in keeping with the law. If this law doesn't apply to Frankenchickens, who have suffering coded into their DNA, then what on earth is it for?"
Defra said it does not comment on ongoing legal proceedings.
In the meantime, some restaurants and shops have signed up to the Better Chicken Commitment - a pledge to raise slower-growing birds and give them more space. But there's a catch - it's typically more expensive.
Additional reporting by Kevin Shoesmith
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.