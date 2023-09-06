Bus driver killed in Benington crop sprayer collision
A bus driver has died after his double-decker bus was involved in a collision with a crop spraying vehicle.
The crash happened on the A52 at Benington, near Boston, Lincolnshire, at about 16:40 BST on Tuesday.
The bus driver, a man in his 50s from the Skegness area, was pronounced dead at the scene, Lincolnshire Police said.
The driver of the crop sprayer was taken to hospital suffering from potentially life-threatening injuries, officers added.
The road remains closed and officers have appealed for anyone who saw the collision, or who has dashcam footage, to get in touch.
