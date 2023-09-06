Grantham training centre named after former fire fighter
A new training complex at a Lincolnshire fire station has been named after a former fire fighter.
The facility at Grantham fire station is named in memory of crew manager Pete Scarlett, who died unexpectedly in July 2020 aged 57.
The complex and a new breathing apparatus workshop have been built as part of a £1.3m refurbishment of the station in Harlaxton Road.
An official opening event was held on Tuesday.
Chief Fire Officer for Lincolnshire, Mark Baxter, said: "The fire station at Grantham is home to both on-call and wholetime firefighters - who all train to the same high standards.
"Better facilities within the station and more extensive training buildings will help them in all aspects of this varied job."
Lindsey Cawrey, executive councillor for Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue, added: "The new training facilities will ensure realistic scenarios for the crews who are based here to practice in, and also ensure that a well-respected former colleague will not be forgotten."
