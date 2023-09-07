Community group bids to save under-threat Lincolnshire leisure centre
A community group has said it has "huge community support" to reopen a Lincolnshire leisure centre, after the building was listed for sale.
Deepings Leisure Centre in Deeping St James closed in July 2021, after heavy rain caused significant damage.
The county council has since sought expressions of interest for the site's refurbishment and operation.
The Deepings Leisure Centre Community Group (DLCCG) said it wanted the centre to become a community asset.
The centre has been managed by South Kesteven District Council (SKDC) since it was built in 1974, while the building and land is owned by Lincolnshire County Council (LCC).
Following its temporary closure due to health and safety concerns, a £10.5m refurbishment was scrapped last year, shutting it permanently.
Councillor Richard Butroid, LCC's portfolio holder for property, confirmed that the council had listed the centre to attract interested parties for its operation.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said prospective buyers must present a sustainable and viable business case for the centre's refurbishment and operation.
'Financially viable'
The DLCCG said it hoped to make a bid and reopen the centre for use by the community.
Mr Butroid said he remained optimistic about the community group's role.
He said: "We recognise the importance to have a leisure centre in the community for the health benefits, mental health benefits and everything else."
The Chair of the DLCCG, Virginia Moran, who is an Independent councillor on South Kesteven District Council, said the group's plan included a partnership with a professional company running several leisure facilities.
"This is on a not-for-profit basis, which in our view ensures reasonable fees are charged," she said.
Ms Moran said she believed the centre was financially viable and the actual costs were nowhere near the £10m previously quoted by SKDC.
It is unknown exactly how much it would cost the council to demolish the centre if a buyer was not found.
The deadline date for expressions of interest is 23 September.
