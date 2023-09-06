Fantasy Island Ingoldmells: Mum's concern over ride incident
A mum whose 11-year-old daughter was stuck on an amusement park ride when it malfunctioned has said she will never go to a theme park again.
Passengers were taken off the Volcano - a 183ft (56m) drop tower ride - at Fantasy Island in Ingoldmells after a fault triggered its emergency stop.
Louise Mouser, from Derby, said it had been a frightening experience for her daughter, Macie.
Fantasy Island said the ride had been closed pending an investigation.
The Health and Safety Executive said it was also investigating the incident on Sunday.
Speaking to BBC Look North, Ms Mouser said: "I don't think she ever wants to go on a ride again.
"She actually said when she came off the ride that she thought she was going to die.
"She says she don't want to go on a ride, I'll never be taking her to a theme park again."
The Volcano ride uses compressed air to launch the carriage at 50mph (80km/h) up a vertical track.
Ms Mouser described hearing a "very loud" bang from the ride before seeing "vapourised water" coming out of it.
She said her "knees where shaking" as she and other parents were told by staff they were working to get the children off the ride.
In a statement the park said: "The ride is designed to launch using high pressured compressed air, where in standard operation the release of the pressure would usually be processed through a silencing system.
"However, in a situation where the emergency stop is activated, the ride is then designed to release the air pressure as quickly as possible to enable the safe evacuation of passengers.
"Unfortunately, due to a fault in a pneumatic valve this 'pressure dump' caused an abnormal extremely loud noise and a release of moisture filled air, which was amplified due to the air release being inside the volcano theming. All passengers were offered first aid but declined."
They added: "We are currently conducting a comprehensive investigation into the circumstances that led to the emergency stop of the ride being activated."
