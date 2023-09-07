Danny Bell: Family pay tribute to bus driver killed in A52 crash
- Published
A bus driver who died after his double-decker was involved in a collision with a crop-spraying vehicle has been described as "kind, caring and funny".
Danny Bell, 54, was killed in the crash on the A52 between Dobbie's Garden Centre and Haltoft End, Boston, at about 16:40 BST on Tuesday.
The family of Mr Bell, who was from Ingoldmells near Skegness, paid tribute to him in a statement.
They said he would "live on through our love and memories".
Mr Bell was described as a "great dad and great grandad" who lived for his family, friends and two dogs.
His family said: "No words can describe the pain we are suffering right now. Danny was a kind, caring and funny man who would do anything for anyone."
They thanked passers-by who stopped to help after the crash.
Lincolnshire Police has launched an investigation into the cause of the collision.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.