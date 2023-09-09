Lincoln: Boy, 5, hurt in Boultham Park Road hit-and-run
- Published
A five-year-old boy was injured after being hit by a car in Lincoln, police have said.
Officers said the driver did not stop following the crash at about 15:45 BST on Friday in Boultham Park Road.
The boy received first aid from members of the public, before being taken to hospital by ambulance.
His injuries were described as "not life-threatening". Officers said they were keen to trace a silver Kia Sportage.
The road was briefly closed, police said.
Witnesses, including those who stopped to help the boy, are asked to call Lincolnshire Police.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.