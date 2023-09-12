Plans for £208m Lincoln bypass unanimously approved
- Published
Plans for a £208m bypass near Lincoln have been unanimously approved by county councillors.
The North Hykeham Relief Road will link the A46 Pennells Roundabout to the Lincoln Eastern Bypass, creating a ring road around the city.
The new dual carriageway aims to reduce congestion, improve road safety, and support economic growth.
A Lincolnshire County Council scrutiny committee passed the recommendations on Monday.
New roundabouts would be built at South Hykeham Road, Brant Road and Grantham Road as part of the scheme.
Bridges would also be built at Station Road and over the River Witham.
Councillor Richard Davies, executive member for highways, said: "The relief road will offer a huge range of benefits to the people of Lincolnshire.
"Improving journey time reliability, boosting the economy by forming an integral part of the route to our beautiful coast, helping us meet the area's growth target and better connecting the A46 between the Midlands through to the Humber ports."
The next step for the project involves a review and vote by the council's executive during a meeting on 3 October, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
If approved, a planning application for the project will be submitted in October.
Construction work is expected to start in November 2025 and the road is scheduled to open by the end of 2028.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.