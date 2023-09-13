Lincolnshire rural on-demand bus service to cap fares at £2
An on-demand bus service serving rural communities in Lincolnshire has announced it is capping fares at £2 for single journeys.
Lincolnshire County Council's Callconnect sees passengers in hamlets, villages and market towns in the county booking bus journeys when required.
The authority said the service, which has operated since 2001, will now have a £2 fare no matter how far the ride.
It also offers a range of traditional timetabled services in the county.
Councillor Richard Davies, the council's executive member for highways, said: "Whilst we were unable to access the government's own £2 fare scheme for Callconnect, we have taken the idea and applied it to our on-demand service that's been especially designed for rural living.
"By limiting the fare in this way so that it matches the government scheme employed elsewhere, we can ensure that it remains as useable for as many people as possible."
