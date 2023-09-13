Cash boost for Lincolnshire electric vehicle charging points
More electric vehicle charging points could be installed in Lincolnshire after the council won extra funding.
Lincolnshire County Council said it had been granted £5.6m after a group of authorities teamed up to bid for government money to boost electric vehicle infrastructure.
Councillor Richard Davies, executive member for highways, said it would boost plans for more charging points.
The funding would "have a very positive effect", he added.
The cash would come from the government's Local Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Fund, the council said.
Mr Davies said the council was "continually keen to make greener choices".
He added: "We know many Lincolnshire residents and businesses have already, or are planning to, make the switch to an electric vehicle well ahead of the ban coming in seven years time."
The successful funding bid would "hopefully encourage further growth in the sector", Mr Davies said.
