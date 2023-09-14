Lincoln Arrest leads to discovery of suspected firearms
- Published
A man has been arrested and three "possible firearms" found after officers were called to an altercation involving a man and two women.
The 53-year-old man was held on suspicion of affray, assault, and possession of an offensive weapon as a result of the incident in Archer Street at about 19:00 BST on Wednesday.
Lincolnshire Police said officers later recovered the three devices at an address in Burwell Close.
The force said enquiries are ongoing.
A police spokesperson said tests were taking place to establish whether the suspected firearms were actual working weapons.
The spokesperson said officers would remain at the scene and in the local area while an investigation continued.
The force has asked anyone who might be able to help with its inquiries to get in touch.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.