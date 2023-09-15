Lincolnshire funding to help protect rare crystal moss animal
A Lincolnshire project has been awarded funding to help protect a tiny aquatic animal which is currently endangered.
The rare crystal moss is an invertebrate which has seen a decline in the UK due to loss of habitats.
It is one of 11 species of bryozoa found in the UK and has been recorded at a blow well - a habitat only found in North and North East Lincolnshire, an environmental group said.
It is one of 63 schemes across England to be awarded a share of £14.5m.
The overall pot of money from Natural England is going towards breeding programmes and improving habitats for a number of different species.
Bryozoans are tiny, filter feeding marine animals which in their adult form are immobile, living glued to the sides of boulders, rocks or other surfaces.
The recovery project, being delivered by the Lincolnshire Chalk Stream Project, aims to establish new populations of the rare animal.
The environmental group previously said there are about 37 known blow wells between Louth and Barton upon Humber.
David Amuzu, of Natural England in Yorkshire and North Lincolnshire, said: "Little is known as to why the crystal moss is only found in one of greater Lincolnshire's blow well sites.
"We are delighted to support this project to gain understanding and boost the long term prospects of this internationally important species."
