Lincolnshire road repair budget given £10m boost

Martin HillLDRS
Council leader Martin Hill said £12m was cut from its highways budget by the government last year
By Daniel Jaines & Tim Dale
Local Democracy Reporting Service

Councillors have committed an extra £10m to maintaining Lincolnshire's 5,500 mile (8,851 km) road network.

The county council said the money was the result of a £12.7m underspend in other areas of the budget and is on top of £19m it has already committed.

It comes after a cut of £12m in road maintenance funding by the government.

Council leader Martin Hill said while it would not " solve the problems" it was a "big help", adding "we keep putting in wherever we can".

The use of the money was approved at a meeting on Friday, with Mr Hill saying it would mainly be spent on maintaining rural roads.

The cut in government funding last year represented 25% of the road maintenance budget, with the council pointing out the £12m was the equivalent of fixing 24,000 potholes.

The government said Lincolnshire had received more than £116m to cover road maintenance between 2022 and 2025.

Getty Images
The money will be targeted at roads in rural communities, Mr Hill said.

Richard Davies, executive member for highways, said: "Every single penny of this latest additional funding will go a long way to getting more potholes filled, surfaces repaired, and other issues dealt with."

The decision to commit the £10m to highway maintenance was questioned by Independent councillor Phil Dilks.

According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, he proposed an amendment, which, had it passed, would have seen £1m allocated to the Holiday Activities and Food (HAF) programme.

The government-funded programme provides holiday clubs to children who receive benefits-related free school meals.

Mr Dilks said: "Imagine the impact we could make with £10 million. We're just asking for £1 million of the £10 million available, leaving 90% to do other things with."

He told the meeting the programme already benefited 3,935 children and the additional funding could have extended it to a further 1,200 children with special needs

