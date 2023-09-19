Witness appeal after woman dies following Brant Broughton crash
- Published
Police have appealed for witnesses after the death of a woman earlier involved in a Lincolnshire car crash.
Two vehicles collided at the Brant Broughton junction on the A17 at about 18:45 BST on Wednesday 13 September.
Minor injuries were reported at the time, but the front seat passenger of one of the cars died on 16 September.
Lincolnshire Police said they were waiting for the results of a post-mortem examination to see if the woman's death was related to the crash.
The black Jaguar XL had travelled along High Street in Brant Broughton before turning right onto the A17 towards Newark, according to police.
Meanwhile, the grey Land Rover Discovery was travelling towards Sleaford from Newark.
A force spokesperson said: "Our investigation is ongoing.
"We are appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time and witnessed the collision, or has dashcam footage that will assist our investigation, to get in touch."
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk or send video here.