Dog seized after Lincoln city centre attack report
- Published
A dog has been seized in Lincoln following reports a woman was bitten.
The dog was seized by Lincolnshire Police on Monday after two reports of the animal being dangerously out of control over the weekend.
In one incident, a woman was allegedly bitten, resulting in a cut to her hand, the force said.
Police are yet to confirm the breed of the dog involved, but said the animal was taken to kennels while investigations take place.
A spokesperson said the force was aware of rumours circulating on social media that the dog was seized because of its breed.
They said: "We would like to reassure responsible dog owners that we will not seize a dog unless there are grounds to do so.
"In this case, those grounds were the two reports of the dog being dangerously out of control."
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.