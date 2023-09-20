South Holland District Council announces changes to bin collections
A council has announced it is changing its bin collection days in order to make the service more efficient.
The changes are being implemented from the first week in October, a spokesperson for South Holland District Council said.
It marks the first changes to collection days in the district for many years, they added.
The authority said it would be writing to residents to confirm details of the changes.
Councillor Jack Tyrrell, portfolio holder for environmental services, said: "There has been huge amounts of work behind the scenes to get these routes sorted for our residents.
"This should mean a greater level of efficiency and resilience in the service and the means to be able to cope with increased demand from our growing population."
"Full credit to those involved with the project, I'd encourage everyone to keep an eye on their post for a letter arriving soon from the council."
A paper and card recycling trial, which had been active in the Pinchbeck and Surfleet ward since September 2019, would also end on Monday 2 October, the authority said.
Residents were able continue to use any purple sacks they had remaining, it added.
