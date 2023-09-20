Lincoln burglary reports lead police to cannabis plants
Cannabis plants were found "spread across multiple rooms" after police in Lincoln responded to burglary reports.
Three men were seen leaving an address on Arthur Street just before 22:00 BST on Tuesday, carrying a large bag.
But when officers attended, they found an empty property containing 70 mature cannabis plants.
Lincolnshire Police said that no arrests had been made and investigators remained at the scene. Anyone with information is urged to get in touch.
The force said the electricity had been bypassed at the property, but was made safe by Western Power, while the plants would be removed and destroyed.
