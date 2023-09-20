A15 driver jailed after 100mph chase ends in crash
A driver who reached speeds of 100mph (160kmh) in a police chase before hitting a road sign has been jailed.
Abu Al Hussain, 26, was spotted by officers on South Road in Bourne, Lincolnshire, when he was driving too fast on 6 July.
He crashed at a roundabout on the A15 south of Langtoft and was found hiding in a bush, Lincoln Crown Court heard.
Hussain, who admitted dangerous driving and driving while disqualified, was jailed for 12 months on Tuesday.
The court heard that police officers put on their blue lights after Hussain began to drive "faster and faster," and entered a 30mph (48kmh) zone.
Hussain, of no fixed abode, continued to drive dangerously by overtaking and putting other road users at risk as he travelled south past McDonald's on the A15, prosecutor Hal Ewing said.
He eventually crashed the BMW into a road sign and lamp-post at the Northfields Road roundabout with the A15, just south of Langtoft.
The court was told that Hussain ran off.
When officers found him hiding in a bush, he denied being the driver of the car.
He was found to have £1,000 in cash and tested negative for both drink and drugs.
Adam Pearson said in mitigation that Hussain had never been in prison before and had already spent six weeks on remand for these offences.
"He has found that difficult," Mr Pearson told the court.
The court heard that Hussain usually lived in London, where he had worked as a carer, and had been visiting a friend in Lincolnshire.
Mr Pearson said Hussain was "travelling home, no doubt too fast, when he saw the police car and panicked".
'Excessive speeds'
Recorder Helen Malcolm KC told Hussain that the fact he was disqualified at the time "significantly" aggravated the offence and added: "You drove at extremely excessive speeds over a prolonged period, not just on roads, but through villages."
Hussain also pleaded guilty to driving without insurance.
He was banned from driving for 18 months and ordered to pay costs as well as £479 compensation to Lincolnshire County Council for the damage caused in the crash.
