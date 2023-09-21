Lincoln public inquiry seeks to settle bitter row over footpath
A public inquiry has begun into a bitter row over a footpath in Lincoln.
The Planning Inspectorate is to rule on a long-standing dispute between a landowner and residents who use the path as a shortcut.
The inquiry comes after rising community tensions over the closure of the strip of land which connects Middlebrook Estate to Doddington Road.
Residents say the land is an "asset to the community" but landowner Paul Hawes insists it is his private property.
Both sides put their cases forward at hearings attended by more than 50 people at Tritton Road Showroom on Tuesday and Wednesday, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Resident Ron Everett said he had been using the path since 1957 and had "never been challenged until a chap named Paul erected temporary fencing and built a bungalow there".
He said the path was "an established route much appreciated by a wide variety of people on the estate".
"Youngsters, middle-aged and elderly alike — it has been a real asset to the community," Mr Everett added.
"There weren't many times you went down there without bumping into someone you used to know."
George Gilbert, who has lived in the area since 1968, said children had used the site as a play area and "it was a great place to grow up".
Mr Hawes, who the inquiry heard bought the land in 2008, said he had given given permission to residents to use the path on occasion.
"I told each of them that the land was not a public right of way, but if they were reasonable, they could go through with my permission," he said in a statement.
"If someone tried to come through with a bike, I told them to dismount. I moved into the property and continued to give permission to people to walk through on occasion."
He argued previous attempts to make the footpath a public right of way had failed.
David Kerfoot, representing Lincolnshire County Council, said the evidence of local residents was compelling.
He concluded that, on the balance of probabilities, the footpath had been used by the public as a right of way and without interruption.
The government's Planning Inspectorate will now consider the evidence before making a final decision later this year.
