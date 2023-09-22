Scunthorpe man dead after car hits tree at Laughton
A man has died after his car crashed into a tree in Lincolnshire on Thursday.
Police said the silver Honda crashed just after 12:30 BST on East Ferry Road at Laughton near Gainsborough.
The driver, a 22-year-old man from the Scunthorpe area, was the only person in the car and died at the scene.
Police have appealed for anyone travelling in the area who may have seen the vehicle, or has dashcam footage, to contact them.
