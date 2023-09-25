Lincolnshire Police Officer Richard Myszczyszyn misled shop worker to get CCTV, panel told
- Published
A police officer is said to have committed gross misconduct by obtaining CCTV footage of an incident involving his wife and her business partner.
Det Supt Richard Myszczyszyn claimed he was investigating an allegation of harassment and needed to see the material, despite being off-duty and no formal complaint having been submitted.
On Monday the officer appeared before a Lincolnshire Police misconduct hearing accused of breaching force standards.
Mr Myszczyszyn denies the allegations.
Ian Mullarkey, representing Lincolnshire Police at the hearing, said Mr Myszczyszyn's wife and another woman had opened a clothing business in Drummond Road, Skegness, in 2020.
However, he said the relations between the two women had soured and, on 30 September 2022, Mr Myszczyszyn's wife alleged she had been in a supermarket when her business partner "barged past" her and "stared" at her.
He said Mr Myszczyszyn went to the shop later that same day, while off duty, and told a member of staff he was investigating an allegation of harassment and proceeded to make a copy of the CCTV footage on his personal mobile phone.
Mr Mullarkey said, at that stage, the officer's wife had not made a formal complaint.
The force alleges that his actions along with his failure to mention that he was "personally connected" to the people involved amount to gross misconduct.
The hearing was told that when police later examined the CCTV no evidence of any harassment was found.
According to Mr Mullarkey, when the force spoke to Mr Myszczyszyn about the incident he replied: "The crux of the matter is that I made a mistake getting that CCTV."
Mr Mullarkey said the officer, in interview, accepted there is a reason why officers do not investigate relatives.
Attempting to explain his actions, Mr Myszczyszyn is said to have told investigators "it was an emotionally-charged environment".
It is further alleged Mr Myszczyszyn used police systems in 2021 to obtain personal data relating to a separate investigation into missing golf clubs.
The hearing, which is taking place at the force's headquarters in Nettleham, continues.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk