Sean Taylor: Tributes to Grimsby man killed in Lincolnshire collision
- Published
The family of a man who died when the car he was driving hit a tree in Lincolnshire have paid tribute to him.
Sean Taylor, 36, died after the crash on the A16 near Ludborough at around 21:00 BST on Thursday, police said.
In a statement, Mr Taylor's family said he would be "greatly missed and has left a massive void in all our lives".
The father-of-three, from Grimsby, was driving a silver BMW and Lincolnshire Police have asked anyone with information to contact officers.
Mr Taylor's family described him as "larger than life" and said: "Sean was a hardworking chap [who] loved his job, colleagues, his friends and especially his family."
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk