Utterby: Driver admits causing death of friend in crash
- Published
A driver who killed his passenger has denied he was racing three other motorists at the time of the crash.
Denii Reynolds, 20, from Grimsby, died in the collision on the A16 at Utterby, near Louth in Lincolnshire, in 2021.
She was travelling in a Citroen C1 driven by Keelan Tuke when it hit a Vauxhall Corsa.
He and three other men deny causing death by dangerous driving but Tuke pleaded guilty at Lincoln Crown Court to causing death by careless driving.
Tuke, 21, of Grafton Street, Grimsby, Riley Duncombe, 19, of Thesiger Walk, Grimsby, Keigan Launder, 23, of Louth Road, Grimsby, and Josh Dobb, 21, of Hadleigh Road, Immingham, also deny a second charge of causing serious injury by dangerous driving to the occupant of the Corsa.
Giving evidence on Monday, Tuke said he met with Ms Reynolds and other friends at Cleethorpes Boating Lake before travelling to Louth before the crash on 26 October 2021.
He admitted passing one vehicle on the journey and said he may have slightly exceeded the speed limit but denied prosecution claims that the defendants were racing each other.
The court heard Tuke suffered multiple fractures and a collapsed lung in the collision, and had no recollection of the crash or its aftermath.
Asked by his barrister, Adam Pearson, if he could remember anything of the journey home, Tuke replied: "No."
He told the court he only learnt of his friend's death after waking up in hospital after being in an induced coma for three days.
"I was really upset and full of emotions," Tuke told the jury.
An additional charge of causing Ms Reynolds' death by careless driving was put to the four defendants in front of the jury.
Tuke entered a guilty plea, while the others pleaded not guilty.
According to analysis of dashcam footage, Mr Dobb's vehicle had been travelling at up to 99mph (159km/h) shortly before the crash, while Tuke's top speed had been calculated to be 98mph (157km/h).
Prosecutor Jeremy Janes asked Tuke what exactly he admitted doing wrong if he had no memory of the crash and suggested anywhere close to those speeds "would be considered silly or dangerous".
Tuke agreed, but told the court: "I went a little bit over the speed limit, but it wasn't excessive."
Mr Pearson asked his client if he was aware of the evidence that his car mounted the kerb and went across the verge before swerving across the road into traffic
"Yes," Tuke replied.
"So, although you can't remember that, you accept that must have been what happened?"
"Yes."
"Do you accept mounting the kerb and swerving across the road was below the standard of a competent and responsible driver?"
"Yes," Tuke added.
The trial continues.
