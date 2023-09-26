Spalding: Former Coneys beauty products to be auctioned
Beauty products and perfumes worth £200,000 from a former Lincolnshire department store are to be auctioned later.
Family-owned Hills was based in Spalding from the late 1950s until it was sold in 2020.
The Broad Street store was reopened and renamed Coneys in 2021 but closed in May.
Its stock has been transported to Scunthorpe where it will be sold in a series of online auctions.
Eddisons Auction Centre's director Paul Cooper said it had been a challenge to empty the store of all of its remaining stock.
"It took two articulated lorries and a fleet of removal vans three days to achieve the transfer.
"The auction centre is absolutely packed - but it does smell delightfully fragrant!"
The first of a series of sales will see the beauty department's contents go under the hammer over two days.
The 782 lots include some of the world's leading luxury brands such as Dior, Gucci, Dolce & Gabbana and Giorgio Armani.
"The expectation is that the items in this exclusively online auction will make about half of normal high street prices when they go under the hammer," Mr Cooper said.
