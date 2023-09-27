Lincoln city centre ban for beggar who earned up to £60 a day
- Published
A prolific beggar who earned up to £60 a day asking for money has been banned from begging on Lincoln's streets.
James Chambers, 30, persistently targeted people near McDonald's in High Street and other parts of the city.
He was given a 12-month conditional discharge and a criminal behaviour order, which bans him from begging in the city for three years.
Police said people in Lincoln would "feel more relaxed" that Chambers was not allowed to ask them for money.
Chambers, who admitted 13 begging offences and a public order offence at Lincoln Magistrates' Court, received a mix of food, goods and cash from passers-by, Lincolnshire Police said.
It said over the last nine months officers and the council had "worked hard to offer support and reduce offending".
The order bans Chambers from harassing people or sitting on the floor and asking for money or goods.
Insp Steve Parker said the force had worked with support agencies such as housing and addiction charities to "reduce offending by individuals while ensuring we protect the public from any harm they might cause."
He added: "We live and work in this community as well, and making the city centre a safe and enjoyable place to visit matters to us and our families.
"If he does beg in the city centre again, this will be a breach of his court order."
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk