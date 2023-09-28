Lincolnshire charity heart sculptures to be sold at auction
- Published
A selection of heart-shaped sculptures which formed part of an art trail across Lincolnshire during the summer are due to be auctioned later.
The HeArt trail marked the 40th anniversary of St Barnabas Hospice, a charity which supports those receiving end-of-life care.
The organisation said 12 of the 30 sculptures would go under the hammer at a special event at Lincoln Museum.
All funds raised form the sale will go to the charity.
A spokesperson said they hoped to raise up to £50,000, which would be enough to fund a nurse for a year.
The HeART trail sculptures were on public display in locations around Lincoln, Louth, Grantham, Spalding, Boston, Gainsborough and Skegness between 10 June and 4 September.
They were created by a host of different artists - dubbed "HeARTists" - with the theme of "being at the heart of the community".
After the end of the trail the sculptures went on display at Lincoln Museum.
The auction begins at 18:30 BST with tickets limited to those intending to bid for one of the sculptures.
