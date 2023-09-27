RAF Scampton protester pitches tent outside base
- Published
A resident fighting plans to turn a former RAF base into an asylum centre has set up a protest camp.
The Home Office intends to house up to 2,000 people at RAF Scampton in Lincolnshire, with the first 50 due to arrive within weeks.
On Wednesday, Sarah Carter, who lives near the site, pitched a large tent just outside the camp's boundary to stage a round-the-clock protest.
The Home Office said it understood the concerns of local communities.
Ms Carter told BBC Look North: "When push comes to shove, it's time to react."
Ms Carter, who is part of the Save Our Scampton campaign, is hoping others will now join her protest.
Unpacking her car laden with provisions, she added: "People want to be seen and heard and this [the tent] gives people extra space to come down."
Meanwhile, legal measures are also being used to try to stop the arrival of migrants, with West Lindsey District Council recently issuing a temporary stop notice to the Home Office.
However, it appeared work was continuing, with the BBC observing a temporary building being lowered into place.
In response, the Home Office said: "We are aware that West Lindsey District Council has issued a notice in relation to the works at Scampton, which we are carefully considering. We understand the concerns of local communities, whilst trying to deliver more suitable accommodation for those arriving in small boats."
RAF was once the home of 617 Squadron responsible for the famous Dambusters raids in 1943. Prior to relocating to RAF Waddington in 2022, the base was also home to the Red Arrows aerobatic display team.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk