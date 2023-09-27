Travellers in Lincolnshire lose appeal over unauthorised camp
- Published
A group of travellers have lost an appeal to remain on an unauthorised camp in Lincolnshire.
Planning permission had been sought for a permanent traveller site on land to the north of the A17, close to the village of Beckingham.
However, this was rejected by North Kesteven District Council.
An appeal against the decision was dismissed by the planning inspectorate due to the site being "poorly designed" and in an "inappropriate location".
Council leader Richard Wright said the land had been occupied since Christmas 2021 after it was purchased by one of the group.
He welcomed the decision and said enforcement action would now be taken in respect of the land.
He said: "As a council we recognise our role and statutory duty to make provision for travellers; however, this must be done in a manner that conforms with national and local policy.
"In this case, the proposals did not meet those strict requirements."
