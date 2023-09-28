Stickney fire: A16 closed due to smoke from village blaze
The A16 has been closed due to "heavy smoke" from a fire in the nearby village of Stickney.
Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue said firefighters had been tackling the blaze on Main Road since the early hours of the morning.
People living close to the scene have been warned to keep their windows and doors shut and motorist have been advised to avoid the area.
A fire service spokesperson said eight crews were in attendance.
