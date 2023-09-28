Gainsborough crash: Tributes to dad with 'heart of gold'
- Published
The family of a man who died following a crash have paid tribute to a father with a "heart of gold".
Mark Turner, 38, was fatally injured when a black Peugeot crashed into two parked cars in Riseholme Road, Gainsborough, on 22 September.
Mr Turner later died in hospital. His family said he would be "greatly missed".
Lincolnshire Police previously confirmed a boy, 15, and man, 38, had been arrested and released on bail.
Issuing a tribute through North Yorkshire Police, Mr Turner's daughter said: "Dad, we can't believe you have gone.
"We will never forget you, you are the brightest star in the sky."
Anyone with information or dashcam footage is asked to contact Lincolnshire Police.
