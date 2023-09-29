Isaac Newton apple tree saplings auction set to raise £20k
An auction of 10 saplings from the apple tree that inspired Sir Isaac Newton is set to raise over £20,000 to help the upkeep of his birthplace.
It is believed the scientist's home in Woolsthorpe Manor, Lincolnshire, is where he saw an apple fall in 1666, which led to him discovering gravity.
The online auction is due to close at 20:00 BST on Friday.
The National Trust, which runs the property, said it had attracted more than 85 bids.
Andy Jasper, head of gardens and parklands at the trust, said interest had been "phenomenal", having received more than 1,800 inquiries from potential bidders.
"It's been incredible. It's been one of the most fulfilling and rewarding experiences that we've had. We've never done this before," he said.
"We've actually had over 85 bids from 51 people.
"The minimum bid is actually about £2,000 and the maximum bid is so far about £2,800. So, for the 10 trees, we've got commitments for over £20,000 [in total] to go towards plant consolation in the National Trust, which is just amazing."
It is the first time the saplings are being auctioned and the trust hopes the sale would mean the tree's legacy could continue with the "exact same genetic material to be preserved for a long time", Mr Jasper said.
"It's such a famous tree and anything could happen to it - a storm could come along, a pest or disease could get to it, or it could even get vandalised.
"But the 10 people that end up with this tree could actually become custodians of this unique genetic material and allow us to actually clone again and put that back into Woolsthorpe, the birthplace of Isaac Newton."
Blue Diamond Garden Centres, which is running the online public auction, previously said half of the money raised through the auction would be donated to help the trust with the upkeep of the manor.
Funds generated from the sale would be spent on new fencing around the tree at the manor, as well as conservation of the grounds and property, Mr Jasper said.
The winning bidders will be presented with the saplings at an event on 21 October.
Sir Isaac, who is buried in Westminster Abbey, is credited with laying the foundations for our scientific age, with his laws of motion and theory of gravity underpinning much of modern physics and engineering.
