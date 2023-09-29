Gainsborough dispersal order imposed over crash tribute event
A 24-hour dispersal order has been imposed by Lincolnshire Police because of a tribute event planned for a man who died following a crash.
Mark Turner, 38, was fatally injured when a Peugeot crashed into two parked cars in Riseholme Road, Gainsborough, on 22 September.
Police said the order was in response to plans publicised on social media for a "gathering" close to the scene.
The dispersal order will remain in place until 16:00 BST on Saturday.
Police said the tribute event, featuring an MC and music, would have led to the road being blocked.
However, a police spokesperson said: "We completely understand the need for people to come together to pay their respects, and we want to help that happen in a way that remains safe and lawful without impacting on residents in the area.
"We have given officers guidance to help facilitate that."
A 15-year-old boy and a man, 38, were arrested in connection with the crash and later released on bail.
