Man, 27, arrested on suspicion of rape in Lincoln
- Published
A man has been arrested on suspicion of rape in Lincoln.
The 27-year-old, from Sleaford, was arrested over an incident on Campus Way, within the University of Lincoln, in the early hours of Saturday.
Lincolnshire Police said staff "worked throughout the day and night" to find the suspect.
Supt Phil Baker said: "This has been a fast-paced investigation involving several different lines of enquiry, and we now have a suspect in custody."
