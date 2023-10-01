Butlins in Skegness evacuated over 'unidentified package' alert

Butlins in SkegnessJulian Dowse/Geograph
Police said people had been evacuated from the holiday park as a precaution

Holidaymakers and workers at Butlins in Skegness have been evacuated following the discovery of an "unidentified package."

Lincolnshire Police said its control room received a call just after 14:00 BST informing them of a package there.

A force spokesperson said people had been evacuated from the Ingoldmells site as a precaution.

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service are assisting as is the army's Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team.

