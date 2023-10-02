Second man arrested in University of Lincoln rape inquiry
A second man has been arrested on suspicion of rape after an alleged attack in Lincoln.
The 27-year-old, from a village south of the city, was arrested over an incident on Campus Way, within the University of Lincoln, in the early hours of Saturday.
He was taken into custody for questioning on Sunday afternoon.
A 27-year-old man from Sleaford who was arrested on Sunday morning has been released with no further action.
Supt Phil Baker, of Lincolnshire Police, said: "Our officers have been engaging with people in the area and will continue to do so.
"We take reports of rape and sexual assault extremely seriously, and I'd encourage those who've been victims of those crimes to come forward and make contact."
