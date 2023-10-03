A52 crash: One killed and six injured in Lincolnshire collision
- Published
One person has died and six others were injured in a crash in Lincolnshire.
Police were called to the A52 between Sandilands and Huttoft at 15.38 BST on Monday after a collision between a Vauxhall Astra and an Audi A4.
A passenger in the Astra was pronounced dead at the scene and its driver was seriously injured.
A rear-seat passenger in the Audi suffered "potentially life-altering and life-threatening" injuries, Lincolnshire Police said.
They were taken to hospital along with two other passengers in the Astra and the Audi's driver and front-seat passenger, who all suffered injuries not thought to be life-threatening.
The force has appealed for any witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage of the crash, which happened near South Farm, to come forward.
