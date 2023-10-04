Lincolnshire: Evening closure for A46 resurfacing work
- Published
Two sections of the A46 in Lincolnshire are to be closed for overnight resurfacing work.
The works will be carried out on the A46 Holton Road, Nettleton and on Caistor Road, Holton Le Moor.
Lincolnshire County Council said the improvements would begin on 5 October and are due to be completed by 25 October.
Diversions will be in place during the evening, but the A46 will remain open outside working hours.
Richard Davies, executive member for highways, said replacing the work surface would make a "big difference" for drivers.
"This latest improvement to the roads network in the county will extend the life of the route by a considerable number of years and increase the performance of the road for all users."
He said working at night would also minimise traffic disruption.
A diversion via the B1434 and B1205 will be in place during the work.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk