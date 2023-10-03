Village residents' cars damaged by piles of nails left in road
Residents have spent hundreds of pounds on car repairs after nails and screws were left strewn along roads in their Lincolnshire village.
People in Whaplode believe it has been a deliberate tactic with piles of them being left several times over the past month.
Dan Taylor, who needed new tyres after driving over the nails, said: "We're sick of it. We've done nothing wrong."
Police urged anyone with information about the incidents to get in touch.
Mr Taylor said he found a "perfect rectangle" of nails on Hagbeach Gate in August and since then it had happened twice more.
He said he had spent more than £200 on repairs to his vehicle.
"I do think it's deliberate. They weren't spilt and scattered up the road, they've been placed there in a rectangle," he added.
Debby Murfitt said she had found multiple nails in her car tyres after finding nails in two roads near where she lives.
"At the time I thought it was someone having a joke or messing about but then when it happened a month later we'll realised it was more serious than that."
Another resident Edmund Donald has also had his car damaged after driving over the nails.
"We don't know why it's been done and I'm hoping it ends soon to be honest because I can't afford the repair bills."
Lincolnshire Police said the incidents had been reported to them.
