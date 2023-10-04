A52 Sandilands crash: School tribute after brothers killed
- Published
A school head has paid tribute to two brothers, aged six and eight, who died in a car crash in Lincolnshire.
Officers were called to the A52 between Sandilands and Huttoft on Monday after a collision between a Vauxhall Astra and an Audi A4.
Both boys were rear seat passengers in the Astra, Lincolnshire Police said.
Mablethorpe Primary Academy principal Shona Hodgson said staff and pupils were "truly devastated by this tragic news".
She said: "It is absolutely heartbreaking to have lost Louie and Mason, who will be deeply missed, and our love and condolences are with their family and friends during this difficult time.
"We are doing all we can to support our pupils and staff as we process this sad news together.
"We ask for everyone to please respect the family's privacy at this time. When the time is right, we will work alongside them to plan a memorial to remember Louie and Mason."
The driver of the Astra, a woman in her 20s, and a third brother, who was also in the rear seat, remained in hospital with serious injuries, police said.
A rear-seat passenger in the Audi suffered "potentially life-altering and life-threatening" injuries, the force added.
Both the driver and front-seat passenger were taken to hospital with injuries not thought to be life-threatening.
