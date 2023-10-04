Two women admit running Lincoln brothel
Two women have pleaded guilty to assisting in the management of a brothel in Lincoln.
Sylvia Chanda, 57, and Lombe Yamelezi, 36, admitted a charge of keeping a brothel in the Uphill area of the city between March 2017 and October 2018.
Appearing at Lincoln Crown Court, the two women also pleaded guilty to a second offence of converting criminal property between the same dates.
They are due to be sentenced on 1 December.
Prosecutors said a significant profit running into thousands of pounds was made from the business which operated from a location in Sobraon Heights, off Burton Road.
This was during a period when Chanda appeared to have a limited income from her job as a care worker and Yamelezi had no bank accounts or records with HMRC, the court heard.
In mitigation, the court was told neither woman played a role in trafficking sex workers or setting prices for their services as this was dictated by the "local going rate."
The women, both of High Main Drive, Bestwood, Nottingham, had been due to stand trial but their guilty pleas were accepted by prosecutors.
They were both granted unconditional bail to allow for the preparation of pre-sentence reports.
