Image caption Mr Tittensor turned himself in at a central London police station

An actor from the Channel 4 drama Shameless has been arrested after an apparent hit-and-run incident.

Elliott Tittensor, who plays Carl Gallagher, allegedly hit an 18-year-old man with his BMW Z4 in Kentish Town, north London, at 0200 BST on Sunday.

The victim was taken to hospital with head injuries where his condition is serious but stable.

Mr Tittensor, who voluntarily went to a police station, was given bail later on Sunday.

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said: "Police were called to reports of a collision involving a BMW Z4 and a pedestrian.

"An 18-year-old man was taken by London Ambulance Service to hospital suffering from head injuries."

He continued: "The male driver did not stop at the scene.

"He later handed himself into officers at a central London police station and was arrested in connection with the collision."

A Channel 4 spokeswoman declined to comment.