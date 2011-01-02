An elderly woman has been injured in a hit-and-run incident in west London.

Officers were called at about 1740 GMT on 1 January to a car involved in a collision with a pedestrian in Chepstow Road, Westbourne Grove.

The victim, 87, was taken to hospital by ambulance. Her condition is serious, but not thought to be life-threatening.

The car, a small green hatchback, did not stop at the scene. Its registration number may have included X5 MCN.

Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to contact police.