Elderly woman hurt in Westbourne Grove hit-and-run
- 2 January 2011
An elderly woman has been injured in a hit-and-run incident in west London.
Officers were called at about 1740 GMT on 1 January to a car involved in a collision with a pedestrian in Chepstow Road, Westbourne Grove.
The victim, 87, was taken to hospital by ambulance. Her condition is serious, but not thought to be life-threatening.
The car, a small green hatchback, did not stop at the scene. Its registration number may have included X5 MCN.
Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to contact police.