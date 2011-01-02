London

Elderly woman hurt in Westbourne Grove hit-and-run

  • 2 January 2011

An elderly woman has been injured in a hit-and-run incident in west London.

Officers were called at about 1740 GMT on 1 January to a car involved in a collision with a pedestrian in Chepstow Road, Westbourne Grove.

The victim, 87, was taken to hospital by ambulance. Her condition is serious, but not thought to be life-threatening.

The car, a small green hatchback, did not stop at the scene. Its registration number may have included X5 MCN.

Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to contact police.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites