Image caption Mourners have left floral tributes where the 15-year-old died

A 15-year-old boy killed in a fight in north London died from bleeding caused by a single stab wound, a post-mortem examination has shown.

The victim, named locally as Kasey Gordon, and three other teenagers were found injured in West Green Road in Tottenham on Thursday afternoon.

Kasey's school said he was a "highly talented and popular" teenager with a "brilliant future in front of him".

The boy died at the scene. A man, aged 33, was arrested nearby.

The three other teenagers hurt, who attended the same school, suffered non life-threatening injuries.

'Sadly missed'

A 14-year-old boy suffered a puncture wound, a boy aged 16 suffered injuries consistent with being attacked with a knife and a third boy, aged 15, was treated for a facial injury, the Metropolitan Police said.

Police have not yet formally named the 15-year-old.

Image caption The boy was stabbed outside a takeaway shop

Alex Atherton, headteacher of Park View Academy, said about Kasey: "He was a highly talented and popular student who had a brilliant future in front of him. He will be very sadly missed by everyone.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends as well as the other three pupils who were injured in yesterday's incident."

Writing on social networking site Twitter, Ama Rock, a friend of the victim, said the stabbing was an "awful reality check" and the victim was a "good person".

"Today I lost a precious friend. I don't know how to grieve. This is just an awful shock," she said.

Witnesses said the boys were stabbed after an altercation with a man outside a takeaway shop.

Flowers and messages were placed near the scene of the attack.