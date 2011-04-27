Five Metropolitan Police officers face a misconduct hearing accused of "discreditable conduct".

The Independent Police Complaints Commission said it related to an arrest made after a suspected stolen car was intercepted in north London in 2008.

The officers involved are from the former Enfield crime squad in north London, which has been at the centre of a series of corruption investigations.

The misconduct hearing is due to be held on 4 July.

The officers were investigated over allegations they assaulted and abused suspects and mishandled their property.

Subsequently three cases were referred to the Crown Prosecution Service but it was decided none of the officers should face prosecution.