West Norwood shooting: Man, 20, dies in hospital
- Published
A murder investigation has started after a 20-year-old man was shot dead in south London.
Officers were called to Waylett Place, West Norwood, at 04:15 BST on Saturday, Scotland Yard said.
The victim was taken to hospital, suffering from gunshot wounds to his chest, but died at 05:33 BST, a Metropolitan Police spokesman said.
Three males have been arrested and were being held in custody at separate south London police stations.
The dead man's next-of-kin have been informed, but formal identification is yet to take place.
A post-mortem examination was due to take place.
Det Ch Insp Caroline Goode said: "At this early stage we believe there was an altercation between two groups of black men in the vicinity of the bus stop at Waylett Place and Norwood Road which has resulted in this man being killed.
"I would urge anyone who was in the area at the time, and who may have seen or heard anything suspicious, to come forward as you may hold significant information."