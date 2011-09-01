Two arrested over Haringey Magistrates Court scuffle
- Published
Two boys have been arrested following a disturbance outside Haringey Magistrates Court in north London.
A number of suspects are believed to have chased two boys inside the court after an argument outside.
Two youths, thought to be aged about 15, were taken to hospital, treated and discharged before being arrested.
A female police officer was also treated at the scene after being punched but has now returned to duty, the Metropolitan Police said.
Further suspects
One of the arrested boys had suffered a head injury and was taken to St Mary's Hospital.
The second was taken to the Whittington Hospital for treatment to a suspected torso injury.
The police are seeking a number of further suspects.
They are described as a group of black youths, aged about 15, wearing hooded tops or beanie hats, and are believed to have run off in the direction of Archway Road.