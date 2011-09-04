London riots: Charge over attack on Malaysian student
A second youth has been charged with robbing an injured Malaysian student in an attack which was filmed and put on the internet.
Asyraf Haziq was robbed on 8 August in Barking by two people who had initially appeared to help him.
Reece Donovan, 21, of Romford, has already been charged with robbery.
Now a 17-year-old has been charged with a series of offences over the attack. He will appear at at Thames Magistrates' Court on Monday.
The teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is accused of grievous bodily harm, robbery, burglary and violent disorder.
A portable Sony PlayStation and Nokia mobile phone were taken from the student.
The incident made headline news in Malaysia, which has a very low crime rate.
Mr Haziq was left in hospital with a broken jaw. But after the attack the student said he wanted to stay in Britain.
A webpage called "Let's do something nice for Ashraf" received more than £25,000 in donations from the public.