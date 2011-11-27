Elderly woman dies after Rotherhithe tower block fire
An elderly woman rescued from a burning flat in south-east London has died in hospital.
The victim, suffering from smoke inhalation, went into cardiac arrest at the scene of the fire in Rotherhithe on Saturday morning.
London Ambulance Service attempted to resuscitate her when they arrived and on the way to the Royal London Hospital.
But the victim, who has not been named, was pronounced dead at the hospital.
A London Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: "We sent an air response team, a duty officer and three ambulance crews.
"Our staff treated an elderly lady who was in cardiac arrest.
Second patient treated
"Efforts were made to resuscitate her at the scene but she later died."
Another patient was also treated at the scene.
Six fire engines and around 30 firefighters had tackled the flames. The fire damaged part of a five-room flat on the thirteenth floor.
It was under control by 10:55 GMT.
Fire crews from Dockhead, Old Kent Road, Deptford, Greenwich, Peckham and New Cross fire stations attended the incident.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.